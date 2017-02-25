See Sunderland superfan Bradley Lowery on the Everton pitch with his proud dad

Brave Bradley Lowery warmed up for his big day like all professional athletes do.

As guest of honour for this Saturday's clash between his beloved Sunderland and Everton, cancer battler Bradley stepped out on to the pitch with dad Carl before his big moment with the players.

Bradley Lowery today with proud dad Carl.

They were joined on the pitch by fellow Sunderland fan and mascot Joshua Wales.

Just watch the reaction on the face of five-year-old Bradley, from Blackhall, as he soaked up the atmosphere before the Black Cats' 2-0 defeat at Goodison Park.

Now watch Bradley lead his heroes out before today's game.

