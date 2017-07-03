Sentimental jewellery stolen in South Shields burglary

A large amount of jewellery of sentimental value has been stolen in a South Shields burglary.

The burglary happened between 12.10pm and 7.40pm on Friday, June 9, at a property in Wadham Terrace.

Police say a large amount of jewellery - that holds a lot of sentimental value to the owner - was stolen.

Some of the more sentimental items include:

A ladies' eternity ring in 9ct gold and silver inset with diamonds around it;

Two pairs of rosary beads - one sterling silver blue iridescent faceted glass with crucifix and one brown (wood or paste) small beaded metal links with crucifix;

Silver oval locket with deep engraved pattern on the front with pictures of parents inside;

Ornate patterned silver dress ring with a paste or glass stone which belonged to owner's great-grandmother.

Other items stolen include a laptop, Kindle and Canon camera.

The following jewellery was also stolen:

A vintage silver necklace with clear & blue rhinestones (chandelier effect);

Earrings and necklace set, cobalt blue Murano glass with gold flecks;

Necklace hollow circular with Elvish writing on and gents silver ring with Elvish writing;

Handmade wooden jewellery box, painted sage green with a red and white flower painted on top - about 10"x7"x5" in size.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and are keen to speak to anyone who may have been offered similar goods for sale.

In particular, second hand shops are asked to be vigilant and make sure the origin of the items they are buying is genuine.

Any witnesses to the burglary, or anyone with information about the stolen items is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 1097 of 090617 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.