Seven-year-old remains in critical condition after Westgate Sports Centre crash

A Seven-year-old child who was injured in a crash outside Westgate Sports Centre crash remains in a critical condition police have said.

The youngster is being treated in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, while another child and two adults have been discharged.

Three children and three adults were initially taken to hospital following yesterday's collision and the remaining injured are all now stable and remain in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were notified of the Eid event at the centre yesterday morning and as a result officers and special constables were deployed at the scene to oversee the celebrations.

The collision took place on site at the rear of the Sports Centre and officers at the scene took immediate control while more officers and other emergency services were deployed.

A 42-year-old local woman was arrested by police for causing serious injury by dangerous driving; she has now been released on conditional bail pending further investigation.

Specially trained family liaison officers are working with the families affected by the collision to ensure they have support throughout this difficult time.

Officers are on patrol in and around our communities to reassure members of the public and address any concerns.

Anyone with any information or footage of the collision please contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference number 277 of 25/06/17.