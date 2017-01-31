Sharp-shooter Katie says goodbye to air cadets

A South Shields girl has said an emotional farewell to her friends and colleagues in 607 (Wearmouth) Squadron ATC.

Katie Milner started with the squadron in April 2013 and quickly rose through the ranks, supporting those younger cadets working with her.

One of the group’s longest-serving senior cadets, Katie’s main passion on the squadron was shooting.

Such was her ability she went on to represent the squadron, wing, corps and ultimately her country in competitions throughout the world.

This included tours in South Africa, Canada and the Channel Islands.

Closer to home she lead the squadron shooting team to success in the Battle of Britain and Punch Trophies.

These are competed for by air cadet, army cadet and sea cadet units across the country.

A spokesperson for the Wearmouth group said: “On behalf of the cadets and staff of 607 Squadron, we would like to wish her all the best for the future and hope to possibly see her return one day.”