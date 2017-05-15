Shields Ferry back up and running after being grounded by engine fault for two days

The Shields Ferry is back up and running after it was grounded by an engine fault yesterday morning.

Replacement buses had been running between the ferry terminals in South Shields and North Shields.

However a Nexus spokesman has now confirmed that the service has resumed as of 3.45pm today.

It is believed that the problems were caused by a fault to the alternator on the service's Spirit of the Tyne vessel, and it was taken to dry dock for repairs.

The spokesman added: "We would like to thank customers for their patience."