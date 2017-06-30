Shields Ferry service resumes after bad weather

The Shields Ferry is back up an running after this morning's bad weather suspended the service.

Earlier today Nexus, the operator of the Shields Ferry service, announced that the dense fog on the river meant ferries operating between South Shields and North Shields were unable to run.

A replacement bus service linking the two ferry landings was in operation, but a Nexus spokesman has confirmed the service has resumed now the fog has cleared.

A spokesman said: "We suspended the service due to the dense fog on the river which left us unable to operate the service.

"But the fog has now lifted so the service has resumed and replacement buses are no longer needed."