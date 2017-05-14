Shields Ferry service to remain suspended due to engine problems

Ferry passengers are set to face continuing disruption with the service suspended because of engine problems.

The Shields ferry was docked throughout the day, stopping the service between South Shields and North Shields.

It will remain suspended tomorrow.

Passengers have been advised to find other forms of travel, although a replacement bus service will connect the north and south landing.

A spokesman for the service said: “This is due to engine problems on Pride of the Tyne.

“Spirit of the Tyne is already in dry dock for scheduled maintenance.

“We expect to have services back on for Tuesday morning.”

The service has said it offers its apologies for inconvenience and disruption.