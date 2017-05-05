Shields Gazette and our readers are a trusted combination to help our community

The penny dropped a long time ago for loyal readers of the Shields Gazette.

Millions of times, in fact.

From loose change to giant cheques and today’s electronic transfers, Gazette readers are never backward at coming forward to help others less fortunate than themselves.

That’s because of a relationship built up over decades and forged in mutual trust.

A relationship even more important in 2017 given the rise of fake news.

Fighting Fake News is a major theme of this month’s Local Newspaper Week from May 15-21.

With the rise in bogus websites and online charity scams , you need to be certain your money will help genuine causes.

Take, for instance, our C/O St Clare’s campaign during 2011-12 to bridge a £50,000 funding shortfall for Jarrow’s St Claire’s Hospice.

Together we raised £50,000 in just seven months with readers also providing heartwarming stories about how the hospice had helped friends and relatives.Real news about real

people.

There are also awareness campaigns such as In Memory of Miley, in which brave mam Sharon Eckert campaigned through the Gazette for new organ donation rules following the death of 14-week old daughter Miley Turbitt in 2012.

Thousands both signed her petition and joined the South Tyneside organ donation register.

Scores more readers also responded to our No One Should Have No One campaign in late 2015 to volunteer with Age UK.

They also signed a petition in paper to raise the issue of loneliness at government level.

That’s you working with the Gazette for the benefit of the community we all love.

We are sure we will both have another opportunity to help that community soon.

