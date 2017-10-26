Shoppers bag bargains as they become the first to check out new look Aldi

Customers crowded round to become the first to see the results of a supermarket revamp.

Aldi’s South Shields store reopened its doors this morning to a queue of shoppers.

The team were on hand to help visitors.

Store manager Darren Brown and representatives from the South Tyneside Key Project - a charity working to prevent homelessness in the area - officially cut the ribbon to declare it ready for business once again.

The refurbishment has created eight new jobs, with recruitment efforts still under way to add to the team.

The extension to the Chichester Road store took a total of seven months and Darren has to acknowledged the patience of shoppers on the day of its relaunch.

He said: “We love providing quality products at everyday amazing prices, so we’re excited that can now offer a new and improved in-store experience.

The shop had a busy morning as it celebrated its revamp.

"We appreciate the wait that customers have had to deal with, so to say thanks, we’re now offering even more of Aldi’s fantastic products at the same unbeatable prices.”

In keeping with Aldi’s commitment to communities, the store provided the Key Project with a product donation of fruit, snacks, water and more, to support the group’s weekly activities.

After the refurbishments, the South Shields store now offers 1,261 sqm of retail space, accompanied by 87 car-parking bays.

Jobs still up for grabs in the area include store assistants and deputy store managers.

Information and applications on all roles at Aldi can be found via www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/stores.

“We’re thrilled that we can pick up where we left off before the extension – delivering fresh, British produce, top-quality customer service, and making sure every customer leaves with a smile on their face”, added Darren.

The store is open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.