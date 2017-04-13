Shoppers set to feel benefits of £200,000 makeover of Hebburn shopping centre

Shoppers are set to feel the benefit after a £200,000 makeover of a South Tyneside shopping centre got underway.

Mountbatten Shopping Centre, formerly known as Hebburn Shopping Centre, on Station Road, is set to open in August.

The investment is set to create an improved shopping experience for local people, with plenty more variety and a better quality of shops Richard Rafique

It comes after a business consortium bought the market for £2.4million and set about creating a better environment for retailers and shoppers.

The centre has been named after Lord Mountbatten, who commanded Hebburn-built destroyer HMS Kelly during the Second World War.

The site was acquired through North East chartered surveyors and estate agents Bradley Hall.

Richard Rafique, a director at Bradley Hall, said: “The Mountbatten Shopping Centre is now under a significant refurbishment project to create a range of excellent units for retailers to occupy. The investment is also set to create an improved shopping experience for local people, with plenty more variety and a better quality of shops.

“Purchases and refurbishments like this also encourage development in the local area, boosting employment and business opportunities, and I believe we could look forward to further opportunities in Hebburn and South Tyneside following this. The new owners have taken a great interest in improving the area for the local community, and we are looking forward to launching the new shopping centre in the summer.”

Stores including Herons Frozen Foods, Boots and Subway currently occupy the units, with local businesses including hairdressers, laundrettes and newsagents also trading from the site.