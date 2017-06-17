Show at South Shields centre aims to bring cultures together

Dance styles from around the world are set to be put on show at a multi-cultural event in South Tyneside.

Performers from across the borough will be taking to the stage of Brinkburn CIO in Harton Lane, tonight.

The event has been organised by Hindu Nari Sangh, with support from STAMP.

The group Hindu Nari Sangh, regularly organises events to make communities aware of the Indian culture and Hindu religion.

Founder Shobha Srivastava said: “The multi-cultural event has been taking place for a number of years now and we have a lot of people performing on the night.

“It is a really good family event celebrating the different cultures within South Tyneside with groups and soloists going up onto the stage.

“Everyone is looking forward to taking part in the show.”

The night will start at 7pm, with a range of dance and musical performances and magic - including traditional Indian dance and a performance by the group’s Bollywood Sanddancers.

A number of dance schools based in South Tyneside will also be represented on the night by their students.

An Indian inspired meal will be served at the end of the show.

Mrs Srivastava added: “The night gives young people the fantastic opportunity to perform to show people what they can do.”

Tickets are available priced £8. Under five are free.

They can be purchased in advance of the night by calling Shobha on 455 8146 or 07786 404 669 or Elaine on 07808 334 071.

Tickets will also be available on the door on the night. Doors open at 6.30pm.