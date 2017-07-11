Shrine to Bradley Lowery continues to grow outside Sunderland’s Stadium of Light

A shrine to Bradley Lowery is continuing to grow as people take time out to show how he touched their hearts.

The area around the statue in front of the main entrance to the Stadium of Light has become the focal point for those inspired by the six-year-old’s battle against neuroblastoma.

Tributes to Bradley Lowery, are left at Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

Messages include one which says: “Forever in our hearts”, while others mark his love of football.

The Blackhall Colliery youngster lost his fight against the rare form of cancer on Friday after beating it once before when he was first diagnosed when he was 18 months old.

Doctors found that, despite rounds of tough medication, the disease had continued to spread and was terminal, with additional medication given in a bid to give him as long as possible while his family gave him as many happy memories as they could.

The £750,000-plus raised in his name helped cover the cost of specialist treatment, with the remaining cash to now help others like him through the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

This Friday, his life will be celebrated at St Joseph’s RC Church, a short distance away from the home he shared with parents Gemma and Carl, and brother Kieran.

His family will wear football tops to reflect his love for the sport, with those who are unable to make the service still pledging to show their continuing support for Bradley and his loved ones by wearing strips for the day.

Bradley’s funeral service will be held at 11.15am, with speakers to be set up so people outside can still hear the tributes led to him outside the Coast Road church.

A private cremation will then take place.

Donations to the foundation can be made via https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bradleylowerysfight.