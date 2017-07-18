Shuttle buses will be operating for the Sunderland airshow

An express service will be operating throughout the weekend taking visitors to the Sunderland International Airshow.

Stagecoach will be operating the buses from the city centre direct to Seaburn on both Saturday and Sunday.

The 510 service, which stops at Fawcett Street, Wheatsheaf, Stadium of Light Metro, Seaburn Metro and the Airshow, will run every few minutes from 10am until 7pm.

Free national concessionary passes and Network One passes valid in Zone Four will be accepted on this service.

To enable the event to be held safely, a number of roads in the area will be closed to all traffic from 21 to 23 July during set up and the event itself, and a number of temporary bus routes implemented.

On Friday, from noon until approx 10pm, a number of services will be diverted, with the closure of Sunderland Seafront between Whitburn Road and Roker Terrace.

And, on Saturday and Sunday, due to road closures, bus services and bus stops will be revised from 10.30am and 6.30pm, affecting Services E1, E2 and E6 between South Shields and Sunderland.

On Sunday to accommodate the anticipated number of visitors to the airshow, services E1, E2 and E6 will all run every 20 minutes.

David Parker, head of commercial for Stagecoach North East, said: “With such a popular event in the North East calendar attracting visitors from across the UK, we recognise how important it is to get people to where they need to be.

"With road closures, traffic will be extremely busy and we encourage people to plan their journey in advance and use public transport where possible to help keep everyone on the move and ease congestion.

"As a dedicated local operator we want to help reduce travel pressures, and hopefully make it a lot easier for people knowing the buses will be running every few minutes. With

such a great event for all the family on our doorstep, we hope that everyone enjoys the show.”