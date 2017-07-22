Siemens backs bid to find South Tyneside’s unsung heroes

A major firm based in South Tyneside has come on board once again to back the Best of South Tyneside Awards.

Bosses at engineering and technology services company Siemens, in Hebburn, have said they are delighted to be helping in our search to find the borough’s unsung heroes.

Best of South Tyneside Awards sponsors.

Des Young, customer services country lead of Siemens plc, said: “At Siemens, we believe the unsung heroes within our borough should be celebrated and the Best of South Tyneside Awards is a fantastic opportunity for us to support an event that provides recognition to deserving candidates in our local community.

“Siemens has the privilege of sponsoring this year’s Best of South Tyneside Awards and we’re proud to part of an event that showcases the wonderful work of our local people.

“As a local employer with approximately 500 employees based in South Tyneside, I have a vested personal interest in the cause.

“The numerous selfless acts and great contributions of South Tyneside residents never cease to amaze me.

“There’s no limit to the impressive lengths individuals will go to support their community and the range of categories for this year’s award is guaranteed to honour the best there is.

“Siemens has been a part of this event for a number of years now and I’m delighted that we can continue the tradition this year.

“I would like to wish everyone involved in the awards the very best of luck.”

This year The Best of South Tyneside Awards have a headline sponsor of Siemens, and are being held in association with Northumbrian Water, JML, Port of Tyne, Barbour, Harlow Print and the Customs House as category sponsors.

The awards cover a range of categories and look to honour unsung stars from across the community at an awards night the Quality Hotel in Boldon on September 21.

The finals evening also features the ever-popular Young Performer category, which is sponsored by Port of Tyne.

To nominate, send your entries by email to: lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk or post to: Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

And make sure your email include the category for the nomination along with the contact details for the person you are nominating, such as their telephone number, email and address.

Categories:

Take a look at the categories below and then send us your favourites in any one – or more – of the sections listed.

Feel free to send in as many entries as you like for as many categories as you like.

The more you send, the more choices our judges will have when it comes to drawing up a shortlist – and the harder their task will be to choose winners in each section.

These are the sections to choose from:

l Role Model:

l Neighbour of the Year:

l Greener South Tyneside:

l Child of Achievement:

l Fundraiser of the Year:

l Entrepreneur of the Year:

l Carer of the Year;

l Sporting Excellence:

lSports Team of the Year:

l Community Champion:

l Student of the Year:

l Community Group:

l Volunteer of the Year:

l Child of Courage:

l Young Performer of the Year:

l Lifetime Contribution.