Sing in the New Year by joining a South Tyneside barber shop choir

A ladies singing group in South Tyneside is hoping the new year will bring in new members.

The Harton Harmonisers sing at functions throughout the year - donating all of their appearance fees to charity.

This year the women have been raising cash for St Clare’s Hospice in Jarrow and on the run up to Christmas they’ve been overwhelmed with bookings.

Group member, Beryl Cooke, said: “We’ve been so busy, out almost every day. It’s been brilliant.

“We’re well on our way to raising more than £1,000 for St Clare’s.

“The group has been performing a mix of popular songs, old favourites and traditional carols.

“We’ve also had the chance to sing in the new library, The Word, and it was lovely.

“We can be hired for any kind of occasion and we will sing just about anywhere and everywhere in the North East and all of our fees go straight to charity.”

The Harmonisers have been singing for almost 40 years - with members coming and going over the decades.

However, the choir is always looking for new singers to join its ranks.

The group meets every Monday at Talbot Road Methodist Church Hall in Talbot Road, South Shields, from 7.15pm to 9.45pm.

No experience is necessary and anyone interested is invited to go along and watch a rehearsal.

Beryl said: “We’re always happy to welcome along fresh faces, the more the merrier.

“You don’t have to be an expert singer to join. It’s very relaxed and friendly and great fun.

“If you’re a bit worried about signing up, come along to one of the rehearsals and then you will be able to see what we get up to.”

Beryl added: “It’s the start of the new year so why not give something different a go?”

For more information contact Beryl on 456 5836, or email berylcooke@hotmail.co.uk. Or ring Eileen Dent on 536 3888 or email eden2111@aol.com.