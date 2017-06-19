Search

Sink hole closes major South Tyneside road

0
Have your say

A sink hole has closed a major South Tyneside road after developing overnight.

The A183 Ocean Road in South Shields is closed at its junction with Coston Drive, near Morrisons, after a 3ft sink hole opened up last night.

The sink hole in Ocean Road.

The sink hole in Ocean Road.

More follows.

The sink hole in Ocean Road.

The sink hole in Ocean Road.