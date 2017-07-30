Sister Sledge bring South Shields concert season to a close in front of huge crowd

Have your say

Music legends Sister Sledge brought the curtain down on South Tyneside’s concert season in front of a bumper crowd at Bents Park today.

More than 18,000 fans packed into the South Shields venue to see the American hit-makers take to the stage.

The crowd enjoy Sister Sledge's performance at Bents Park.

They were supported by South Tyneside band The Shakes and Peterlee schoolgirl Courtney Hadwin, who made it to the final of this year’s edition of The Voice Kids.

Sister Sledge treated the crowd to all of their greatest hits, including We Are Family, He’s The Greatest Dancer and Frankie.

They were energised by the huge and energetic crowd which cheered them all the way.

Band member Kim Sledge said: “It was a lot of fun.

It’s such a beautiful place – I want to come back here just for a vacation! Kim Sledge

“We’ve been to the North East in the past, but it had been a while, so it was great to be back.

“It’s such a beautiful place – I want to come back here just for a vacation!

“You can feel the energy here.”

The band has been active since 1971, but many of their hits have proved to be timeless.

The Shakes perform at the South Tyneside Summer Festival.

Kim added: “It’s just a joy to be able to perform in front of these crowds, and still be able to perform.

“We’re just grateful for that privilege, and every time we perform, it’s new, because of the audience, the energy and the feedback.”

The show brought to an end South Tyneside Festival’s summer concert programme.

Acts including Busted, KT Tunstall, Jedward and Louisa Johnson all entertained fans at Bents Park in a four-week feast of music.

The Voice Kids finalist Courtney Hadwin performs at the South Tyneside Summer Festival.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Olive Punchion, felt the Sister Sledge performance brought the concert season to a fitting end.

She said: “It was a great day and a fantastic way to bring the summer concerts to a close.

“The sun shone and everybody enjoyed it.

“So many people came up to the Mayoress and I, saying that they don’t get things like this where they live, so they come to South Tyneside for them.

“We’ve had some huge crowds and that is great for the borough.

“Our favourite act from the last four weeks has to be Jedward.

“I wasn’t expecting that beforehand, but they were absolutely charming with everyone.

“It’s been a thoroughly enjoyable four weeks, and now it’s just awful that we have no more of the Sunday concerts to look forward to this year.”