Six arrested after Christmas night disturbance in Jarrow

Six people have been arrested after a man was injured in a disturbance at a house in Jarrow on Christmas night.

At around 11.25pm, police received reports a group of people were smashing windows in Inverness Road.

It is believed some of those arrested are known to the occupants of the house and police are treating this as an isolated incident. Police statement

Four males, aged 26, 26, 24 and 15, and two women aged 40 and 29 were arrested.

A 47-year-old man at the address suffered minor injuries.

It is believed some of those arrested are known to the occupants of the house and police are treating this as an isolated incident.

Anyone with any information, or anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area, should contact police on 101 quoting log 787 25/12/16, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.