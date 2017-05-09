Slogan for banner which Newcastle United fans will fly over Stadium of Light confirmed

A banner which cheeky Newcastle United fans plan to fly over Sunderland's Stadium of Light this weekend will say: "United by cancer, divided by leagues".

Magpies fan Darren Curry, 49, came up with the idea after his side's promotion from the Championship to the Premier League was confirmed and Sunderland were demoted from the top-flight to carry out the stunt.

Newcastle United fan Darren Curry.

And after holding an online poll as to which slogan should be used, one mentioning supported for those suffering from cancer will be used.

The banner will be flown over the Wearside skies as the Black Cats take on Swansea City this Saturday in their last home game of a dismal season.

The original idea had been to solely poke fun at their rivals, but as money poured in towards the £960 cost of the banner, supporters had a change of heart.

The "united by cancer" which will be in black, is in reference to youngsters Bradley Lowery, Hope Feeney and Frankie Sherwood, who are all battling forms of the illness.

Bradley Lowery.

Cash raised from the stunt will now be shared out and given to the trio.

Darren, of Heaton in Newcastle, said: "We didn't start out with the idea of doing anything to do with charity but that was suggested and it just snowballed from there.

"We've managed to get in £4,800 in so far and it's going up more and more all the time which is great.

"The Facebook banter pages have been sharing the link to the fund-raising page and people are donating constantly.

"Even a lot of Sunderland fans have put money in too."

The idea to do the flyover in the first place has not been without its critics however.

"I've even had some Newcastle fans giving me a bit of stick and saying they don't want me to do it but plenty of people are supporting it as well," added Darren, who also hung a banner with the faces of Geordie TV stars Ant and Dec with the words "Mackems ready to crumble" on gates outside the Stadium of Light last week.

"There's nothing malicious about any of it and it's all a bit of fun. Anyone can get involved in it.

"We've sent messages to the families of the kids and they seem to be OK with us doing it too."

The banner is set to fly over the stadium at 3.10pm on Saturday.

To donate towards the fund-raising go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/darren-curry?utm_id=106&utm_term=BmbbYWwKV