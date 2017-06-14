Small fall in South Tyneside claimant count

The number of people looking for work in South Tyneside fell by more than 30 last month.

There were 4,260 people receiving out-of-work benefits in the borough in May, down from 4,295 in April.

There’s great news in the North East where the number of people in work is at a new record high of 1.22 million people and the employment rate has reached its highest level since comparable records began – 72.2%. David Gauke

But the claimant count is up by more than 150 year-on-year.

Steve McCall, from JobCentre Plus, said the employment picture in the borough was healthy, with even the DWP itself recruiting.

“We are looking for 34 new staff to work across our JobCentres as work coaches,” he said.

Commenting on the regional employment picture, Secretary of State for Work & Pensions, David Gauke said: “There’s great news in the North East where the number of people in work is at a new record high of 1.22 million people and the employment rate has reached its highest level since comparable records began – 72.2%.

“This is good news for families as we continue to build a stronger, fairer Britain.”

Jonathan Walker, head of policy and campaigns, with the North East England Chamber of Commerce said: “These figures build on the good news we saw last month and confirm the remarkable improvements we have seen in our labour market in recent months.

“Significant increases in employment and falls in unemployment demonstrate the opportunities available in the North East as we continue to progress faster than many other parts of the UK.

“The long term trends are clearly moving in the right direction.

“With the right support from the new Government, we believe we can build on our reputation as a working North East.”