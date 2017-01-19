‘Snitching’ app and big brother cameras to tackle £2million fly-tipping problem

Tough new measures to crack down on litter louts are being planned after council bosses reached a tipping point over ghe borough’s £2m clean-up bill.

The ‘zero tolerance’ approach to litter louts and fly tippers by cash-strapped South Tyneside Council could include:

•Big Brother style CCTV cameras.

•A special ‘snitching’ app.

•Naming and shaming culprits.

* Greater use of fixed penalty notices

Members of the council’s Place Select Committee will be meeting at Jarrow Town Hall next week to discuss the new measures following an in-depth investigation into the borough’s littering problem.

Committee chairwoman Coun Audrey McMillan said: “The problem of litter and fly tipping is clear to see but much harder to tackle.

“The cost to the council of dealing with litter and fly tipping is around £2m a year and I’m sure that, in these financially challenging times, people can think of far better ways of using this money.”

She added: “Littering and fly tipping is irresponsible, illegal and can be hazardous – both to people and wildlife. We recognise how these issues blight our borough and are determined to address this head–on.”

“We may also want to consider providing more information for people to try to raise awareness of the damage this type of activity causes.”

The main types of litter come from cigarette waste, fast food and take-away packaging, confectionary wrappers and discarded chewing gum - the latter being very expensive to remove.

Littering from vehicles was also highlighted as a high profile issue.

Among the items councillors will be asked to consider is a ‘no tolerance’ approach as well as a more proactive use of fixed penalties.

A Fixed Penalty Notice can range between £40 to £80 and are issued when it’s not cost effective to persecute in a magistrates’ court.

Members will also be asked to consider the development of an ‘app’ to enable people to report littering and fly tipping as well as other anti-social behaviour such as dog fouling more quickly straight from their mobile phones.

Other recommendations include more partnership working with schools and colleges and local fast food outlets and making better use of CCTV cameras to catch offenders.

They are also likely to consider ways of making the collection of bulky waste more affordable.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday at 10am in at Jarrow Town Hall.