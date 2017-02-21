Snow warning for County Durham motorists

Motorists are warned to expect snowfall later this week as temperatures fall later this week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow in County Durham on Thursday.

Snow is expected over high ground with 5 to 10cm expected on some hills and 10 to 20cm likely on the highest parts of the North Pennines.

Strong winds are also expected to develop with gusts of 50 to 60 mph. This could result in drifting of the snow and blizzard conditions.

Temperatures are predicted to fall from 10C to 8C by Thursday before rising again to 10C by Saturday.