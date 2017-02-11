Snow warning issued for North East

Met Office experts have issued a yellow warning for snow as a weekend a dire weather batters the region.

Forecasters say sleet and snow is expected through Saturday night, becoming heavier during Sunday morning, and transport routes and services may be affected.

The chief forecaster's office issued a statement reading: "Outbreaks of sleet and snow will continue during Saturday, but generally becoming confined to higher ground through, with only a low risk of disruption.

"However, during Sunday, an area of more widespread and at times heavy snow (rain or sleet at lower levels) is expected to develop along the Pennine chain, with drifting of snow in the strong northeasterly winds."

.