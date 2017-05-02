‘Something for everyone’ in summer line-up at The Customs House in South Shields

Entertainers Rory Bremner and Jason Cook are set to headline a summer programme at The Customs House.

The arts venue, based at Mill Dam, South Shields, has announced its line-up for the season ahead, with comedy, drama, dance and music all to feature.

Jason Cook will be back on home soil.

The Customs House Big Band will kick things off on Friday, May 5, followed by a show with Irish singer Dominic Kirwan the following day.

Comedian Jason Cook, from Hebburn, will perform in his own comedy club nights on May 13, June 3 and September 2, and will also host the South Tyneside Comedy Festival between July 1 and August 6.

Famous comedy impressionist Rory Bremner is one of the star names who will feature in the festival, with nine other acts having already signed up.

There are plenty more highlights, including a show starring panto legends Ray Spencer and Bob Stott on July 14.

Mr Spencer, who is the Customs House’s executive director, has told of his pride at the packed schedule.

He said: “I’m so proud of our summer programme and I really believe it has something for everyone – from top UK comedian Rory Bremner to Irish superstar Dominic Kirwan to the fantastic local talent we’ll be showcasing in several locally-produced dramas and musicals.

“The return of Doddington the cow in her new show is bound to be very popular for families with young children, as will our summer panto Beauty and the Beast.

“And talking of pantos – it’s never too early to book your tickets for The Lambton Worm, this year’s Customs House panto, as they’re selling quickly.”

The Takeover Week, which stars a team of young people under the age of 25, will also return to the Customs House, while dramas The Filleting Machine, by Tom Hadaway, and Austen’s Women, will also feature.

Some of the UK’s most popular tribute acts will also star at the venue, while other live music highlights include Back in our Rock n Roll Days, featuring Billie Davies and Alan WArner.

History enthusiasts will be taken on a journey through time and place at a talk with architectural historian Dan Cruickshank on July 8.

For more on what’s on when at The Customs House, or to book tickets, log on to the venue’s website at www.customshouse.co.uk or call 0191 454 1234.