Souter Lighthouse to be lit in remembrance of lost lives

In a rare sight, Souter Lighthouse in Whitburn will shine brightly to honour little lives that were taken too soon.

As part of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness week, the South Tyneside landmark will be lit tomorrow evening at 7pm.

It will form part of a global Wave of Light which will see people across the world light candles over the course of 24 hours in remembrance of youngsters who’ve lost their lives.

The local event has been organised by the 4Louis charity, which was set up by Wearside mum Kirsty McGurrell after the tragic stillbirth of her son Louis.

Since then the charity has touched countless lives across the country through memory boxes and events to honour early deaths.

Kirsty’s dad Bob said: “It’s a way of showing unity, so that people know they are not alone. This is the last day of the awareness week where anyone affected by the loss of a child is invited to light a candle in remembrance, creating a symbolic Wave of Light across the world for 24 hours due to the time differences.”

This will be the fourth year 4Louis has hosted the Wave of Light at Souter and once again the charity has been given permission by the National Trust to have the landmark lit. Sunderland City Council have also lit Penshaw Monument pink and blue for the remembrance week.

Anyone affected by child loss is invited to join at Souter Lighthouse from 6pm and all the candles and holders will be provided for free.

The service will also include performances from the NS Scotts Pipe band, singer Leoni Mccarrick from Hartlepool and East Rainton singer Tom Smith, 13.