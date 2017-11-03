Souter Lighthouse to host night run as landmark becomes active outdoor destination

One of the area's best-loved landmarks is hosting a special after-dark event for runners, fitness fans and lovers of the outdoors.

With the dark nights here and the days growing shorter, the National Trust has teamed up with Cotswold Outdoor to offer a special Night Run at Souter Lighthouse.

Souter Lighthouse. Picture by Darren Robson

The 3k event takes place on Saturday November 18, and adds to the new free Great North Local 5k and 2k events which now take place at Souter each Sunday morning.

Stephen Fortune, active outdoors development coordinator for the National Trust at Souter Lighthouse and The Leas, said the events were a chance for everyone to get involved, with opportunities to volunteer at the runs as well as taking part.

“We want everyone to feel they can get involved with our sports events and this just wouldn’t happen without the help of volunteers.

"The Great Run Local team are amazing. It’s a brilliant initiative to get people improving their fitness in a relaxed atmosphere with loads of encouragement along the way.

Picture by Paul Harris

"The event has grown since it started in September and we’d love to get more people along to lend a hand with them and the Night Run too. We’ve also got lots of sports-based school holiday activities planned for 2018 which we’re really looking forward to."

He added: "We’re a friendly team here and volunteering is an excellent way of meeting new people with similar interests. You don’t need any experience, we’ll arrange any training you need. It’s a great chance to learn new skills.

"Whether you want something new to add to your CV, or you’re looking to do your bit for the local community; whatever the reason for volunteering, we’re always glad to welcome new faces.”

The 3k (1.9-mile) Night Run will see runners set off on a course from Souter, with The Lighthouse Café will be open before and after the event.

The night event is open to all ages but under-16s must be accompanied by an adult. Booking in advance is essential.

Entries cost £7 and places must be booked in advance, with all runners getting a medal and a goody bag.. The run starts at 6.30pm.

The Great Run Local 2k and 5k running events are free to attend, open to all ages and abilities, from beginners to more experienced runners, and take place at 9.30am every Sunday at Souter.

Full details of both events and a link to online booking for the Night Run can be found at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/souter-lighthouse-and-the-leas

For more details about Souter’s Active Outdoors programme or becoming a sports volunteer, call Anna Castiaux on 07483 929 080 or Stephen Fortune on 07780 338 301, or email anna.castiaux@nationaltrust.org.uk or stephen.fortune@nationaltrust.org.uk