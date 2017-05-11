South Shields actor has LA in his sights after meeting with agent

An aspiring actor from South Tyneside is considering a move to the USA.

Lee Shone has been spotted by a Los Angeles - and could be moving to the movie capital of the world.

Lee Shone, right, with UFC champ and co-star Michael Bisping.

Lee first launched his acting career two years ago and since then has landed himself parts in three major films.

His latest ‘My Name is Lenny’ - where he plays the main villian called Trevor Lemon - will be hitting the screens next month.

The film tells the story of bare-knuckle fighter Lenny McLean and stars acting legend Sir John Hurt.

Despite only being in the acting profession a short time - his talents have caught the eye of a LA agent.

I can’t believe a would-be actor from South Shields has been approached by an agent in LA - it’s just exciting. Lee Shone

The former professional fighter, South Shields, said: “I just received an email in November saying next time you’re in the States to meet up.

“I was going out there with a friend so thought I would arrange it. I had a meeting with him last week and it went really well.

“He says there is work out there for an actor like myself but I will need a visa so he can start putting my name forward.”

He added: “I’ve always wanted to act. I never did drama at school but I’ve always fancied it.

Actor Lee Shone. Picture by FRANK REID

“From sending emails to casting directors to where I am now. it has happened so fast.

“It’s really exciting.

“I can’t believe a would-be actor from South Shields has been approached by an agent in LA - it’s just exciting.”

Since starting his acting career, the offshore worker has been featured in two other films including ‘Death Race 4’, produced by Universal, to be released later this year.

Lee Shone with My Name Is Lenny co-star Sir John Hurt, who plays Lesley Salmon.

It is the latest instalment of the film franchise.

Lee will also play a role in a small indie film called ‘Double Date’ where he plays a doorman.

He has also voiced one of the characters in computer game, Fallen Angels and has recently filmed his part in a film by Sony - ‘Accident Man’.

Lee added: “I would love to be a full-time actor but it’s all down to getting that big break.

“Maybe if things go well with this agent, then maybe, as a family, we’d move over there full time and give it a shot.”