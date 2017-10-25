South Shields Aldi store set to re-open with new look

A South Tyneside supermarket is getting set to re-open its doors to its new look store.

Aldi in Chichester Road, South Shields closed its doors seven months ago as workmen moved in to revamp the building.

The newly refurbished store will open again on Thursday with more retail space and additional parking bays.

Eight new jobs have also been created as part of the new-look.

Store manager Darren Brown said: “It’s always a great feeling when a store reopens and we can once again provide the high quality products the local community is used to. We’d like to thank everyone for their patience whilst the improvements were made and we’re looking forward to seeing faces old and new coming to the store.

“At Aldi, we pride ourselves on delivering high quality, fresh British produce to communities across the UK. Now that the South Shields store is back up and running, we’re delighted we can soon offer award-winning quality goods at unbeatable prices for shoppers in the area.”

A ribbon cutting ceremony to re-open the store will be led by the store manager and representatives of the Key Project - a group working to prevent youth homelessness in South Tyneside - who will be given a donation from the store.