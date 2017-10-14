South Shields bar Viva bids to add takeaway at venue

Punters at a popular South Shields town centre nightspot may soon be able to eat to the beat – if planners pass a bid to convert its reception into a takeaway.

Bosses at Viva want to change its lobby into an eatery and create a new entrance to its existing first floor bar and dance area.

They also hope to open a new bar on the vacant second floor of the Mile End Road attraction.

Owner Moorgate Bars Ltd says the lobby as an inefficient use of space and that remodelling will put it to more productive use.

The borough-based firm also claims the development will create four part-time jobs and make a valuable contribution to the town centre evening economy.

Moorgate, which has applied to South Tyneside Council to approve its plan, insists the takeaway will blend in sympathetically with its surroundings.

In its application, it states: “The second-floor bar entrance is to be formed by adapting the large feature window on Stanhope Street.

“The current fire exit door for Viva is to be utilised as a new entrance door.

“The ground floor layout is to be remodelled internally to create a new takeaway unit, staff and kitchen areas with a new staircase entrance up to the second floor.”

Entry to the ground floor takeaway would be accessed by forming a new door or shopfront off Stanhope Street in the existing Viva entrance.

The current entrance, which is on Stanhope Street, would be enclosed by the shopfront.

Moorgate say its Viva application would continue the resurgence of Stanhope Street as a lively bar area in South Shields town centre.

People can comment on the application until Monday, October 30.