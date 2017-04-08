South Shields barber crowned king of the shaves

A barber has won a coveted shaving title after beating razor sharp competition to the top spot.

Allan Stone, who owns Stoney’s Barbershop in Laygate Lane, South Shields, took on rivals in the Bluebeards Revenge contest.

Barber Alan Stone shaving Leon Kasaei. Picture by FRANK REID

The competition, organised by the men’s grooming brand and supported by the British Barbers’ Association, is now in its fourth year.

During the event, the barber and part-time college lecturer took part in a shave-off against other hopefuls all looking to be crowned North East winner of Britain’s Best Shave 2017 contest.

During a nailbiting final, Allan got the result he had been hoping for when he was contacted and told he had won the competition.

However, despite winning the regional final, he narrowly missed out on a place at the national finals after coming ninth overall. Only the top eight in the country are invited to attend the event on May 21.

Last year, I didn’t get anywhere, so I’ve gone from nothing to winning the regional final. Allan Stone

Allan said: “The competition itself was quite intensive. You had two judges walking around watching everything you were doing.

“You were being marked on preparation, health and safety, technical aspects, application of how you do the shave.

“Last year, I didn’t get anywhere, so I’ve gone from nothing to winning the regional final.”

He added: “I’m just really pleased with the result. I’m always looking to better myself, you never stop learning in this industry as new styles and techniques are coming out all of the time.

Barber Allan Stone shaving Leon Kasaei. Picture by FRANK REID

“And with so many other barber shops opening up, you have to try and stay one step ahead of the game.”

Entrants were judged on a range of criteria including preparation, razor technique and post-shave routine as well as health and safety.

Judges were also looking at how clean the shave was and accuracy.

As well as being crowned Regional Winner for the North East, Alan will also receive £75 worth of Bluebeards Revenge products to use or sell in their shop.

Barber Allan Stone. Picture by FRANK REID

David Hildrew, managing director of The Bluebeards Revenge, said: “Each year we are blown away by the level of talent out there and this year is no exception. Our legendary boxing ring has never been more appropriate as this year looks set to be a tough fought battle.”