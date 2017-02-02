South Shields barbershop gets fresh look

A barbershop is aiming to prove it is a cut above the rest after undergoing a revamp.

Blades, in Galsworthy Road, South Shields, opened its doors to customers last Easter.

Blades Barbershop. Owner Monaf Ullah.

Since then, it has seen the number of clients soar while also helping the new generation of barbers to learn the skills of the trade.

The shop, owned by Monaf Ullah, is based in the former police station in Whiteleas.

He said: “The building has been a number of things since it was closed as a police station. It has been a newsagent’s and a tanning and beauty salon.

“When it became available, we jumped at the chance to take it over.

“It had been standing empty for years and it was just going to rack and ruin.

“It is in a prime location, with parking available and has lots of potential.

“We have spent quite a bit of money doing the place up, including putting on a new roof.

“There aren’t many barbers in the area, so if people want their hair cut they have to go out of the area, now they have a barbershop round the corner.

“We have a lot of new customers coming through the doors from the nearby estates and some from further afield – the business is really starting to build itself up now.”

The barbershop caters for both adults and children, with a games station area available to help keep youngsters entertained while waiting for their haircut.

It has also turned to South Tyneside College to offer apprenticeship schemes to those looking to gain experience in the trade.

Already, those who started as an apprentice have gone on to employment.

Mr Ullah said: “As well as fully-qualified barbers, we have also turned to South Tyneside College to offer students the chance to gain experience in a barbershop through an apprenticeship.

“We have a couple of people who have been with us for six months now and they are doing really well.”

As well as offering all aspects of men’s barbering, haircuts and styling, it also carries out wet shaves and hot towel, ear and nasal waxing.

Blades is open Monday to Saturday from 8.30am until 6pm.

For information, visit its Facebook page bladesbarberswhiteleas/ or call 07434 732554.