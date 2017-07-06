South Shields-based tennis club offers courts for £1 during Wimbledon

Anyone for tennis?

A historic club in South Tyneside is offering the chance to step on court for just £1 while the famous Wimbledon championships are ongoing.

Budding Andy Murrays have got an ideal chance to get into tennis.

Westoe Tennis Club has made the offer as it celebrates its 149th birthday, making it older than Wimbledon, which is currently in its 140th staging.

Budding Andy Murrays, Roger Federers and Rafael Nadals have until July 16 to take advantage of the scheme at the club, which is based on Dean Road, South Shields.

Courts are available for £1 per hour per person during that period, with the use of rackets and balls included.

Carl Brough, the club’s head coach, said: “We’re intending to offer the people of South Shields – who may never have played tennis before or been a member of the club – the chance to play for a nominal rate with all equipment provided.

“People may not be aware that the club is older than the Wimbledon Championships themselves.

“We really hope that people take up the offer and enjoy using our facilities.

“Anyone wishing to take part in this offer will find a warm welcome at Westoe Tennis Club.”

Players can make as many £1 bookings as they like during the three-week period if they wish to trial being a member at the club.

A team of volunteers is on hand on weekdays between 9am and 3pm to answer any queries.

The tennis facilities are the club are available all-year round, with three all-weather courts, a large clubhouse, licensed bar, changing facilities and showers.

To book a court for £1, or to find out more, call 07984 121 355 or email westoecoaching@gmail.com.

Outside of the offer, a membership at Westoe Tennis Club starts at £133 for a single working adult, with reduced rates available for students and pensioners.

For more information, visit www.westoetennis.com.