South Shields beaches pass bathing water quality tests

The water quality at South Tyneside’s beaches has passed European safety standards.

The water standard at South Shields beach has been rated as “excellent” while the water at Marsden at Marsden was found to be “good”.

They are among 32 of the region’s 34 bathing waters which have either an excellent or good status, according to new data from Defra.

Twenty-five of the North East bathing waters met the excellent standard, seven are classified as good, two as sufficient and none as poor.

Ratings are based on the current and previous four years of sample data taken by the Environment Agency between May and September each year to assess the bathing waters against the strict regulations.

Northumbrian Water’s wastewater director Richard Warneford said: “Our two decades of investment has yielded significant benefits, and we are confident that by maintaining focus upon the North East coastline we can continue to drive improvements and make the region’s coast a beacon for excellent bathing water.

“Investment in improved storm water storage facilities throughout our network over the years and through our Rainwise initiative, where we remove surface water from our sewer network and divert it into the natural environment, will have contributed to these results.

“Back in 2000, only four North East bathing waters achieved the standards that were in place at the time, so today shows a massive improvement that we and all our partners can be proud of.

“We place the environment at the heart of what we do, and are extremely proud of the investment and partnership working that we carry out to make our beaches a great place to visit.

“There is always work to be done to improve things further and we will not be complacent.”

North East bathing waters which have achieved the ‘excellent’ standard are Bamburgh Castle, Seahouses North, Beadnell, Low Newton, Warkworth, Amble Links, Druridge Bay North, Druridge Bay South, Newbiggin South, Blyth South, Seaton Sluice, Whitley Bay, Tynemouth Longsands North, Tynemouth Longsands South, Tynemouth King Edwards Bay, South Shields, Seaburn (Whitburn North), Roker (Whitburn South), Seaham Hall, Seaham, Crimdon, Seaton Carew (Centre), Seaton Carew (North Gare), Marske Sands and Saltburn.

Those that have achieved the ‘good’ standard are Newbiggin North, Marsden, Seaton Carew (North), Redcar Coatham, Redcar Lifeboat Station, Redcar Granville and Redcar Stray.

Spittal and Cullercoats are rated as ‘sufficient’ meaning all 34 of the region’s bathing waters pass the European standards.