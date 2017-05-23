South Shields’ beautiful beach secures Blue Flag and Seaside Award status

South Shields’ stunning Sandhaven Beach has double cause to celebrate.

The beach will be flying the flag again this summer, after retaining two coveted national awards.

Coun Moira Smith with Alan Mavin and Sandhaven Beach Blue Flag.

Sandhaven as secured Blue Flag status as well as the Seaside Award from Keep Britain Tidy. The awards act as a guarantee that South Tyneside has one of the best beaches in the country.

The awards are the quality marks for beaches and mean visitors can be sure that winning beaches boast top notch facilities, are clean and safe and meet the highest environmental standards.

They also indicate that Sandhaven has met the required European Union standards for water quality, with Blue Flag beaches subject to even tougher tests meeting the very highest international standards.

Coun Moira Smith, South Tyneside Council’s Lead Member for Area Management and Community Safety, said: “Sandhaven Beach is one of South Tyneside’s best assets and helps us to attract thousands of visitors every year. It is wonderful news that it has received the Blue Flag and Seaside awards once again.

“These awards are real badges of honour for beaches and are a mark of our commitment to keeping our beaches looking their best and making sure they are clean and safe for residents and visitors alike.

“They are not given lightly. They are difficult to achieve and are yet another ringing endorsement of the quality experience and superb facilities that visitors to Sandhaven can enjoy. Well done to our staff and partners for all their hard work and commitment to maintaining such high standards.”

In recent years, Sandhaven has seen the completion of a restoration project to help build up and stabilise sand levels to help enhance and protect the sand dunes for the future and improvements along the north promenade to provide better links with the neighbouring Littlehaven Beach.