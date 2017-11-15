South Shields book seller turned writer appeals for help to print up first story

A fledgling author has started to write his debut novel - but is turning to potential readers to help him make it to print.

Connor Eden, from South Shields, is working on Breed, which is aimed at a young adult audience.

One of the artworks Connor Eden has drawn to illustrate his story.

In addition to writing the story, the 25-year-old, who works as a buyer in the history department of Blackwells book shop in Newcastle, is creating illustrations to accompany the tale.

The dystopian tale follows a young girl and her family, with the child removed from her family by the government after tragedy strikes, with the novel tracing her and her parents as they struggle with the fall out of the terrible incident.

His imagination was sparked by his own experiences when he was down on his luck and searching for work, which made him think about the choices he faced, and led to the development of the story’s characters.

He has already spent two years piecing together the project and now hopes supporters will help make it possible for him to publish it once Breed is completed.

I want to make a real go of this. Connor Eden

Connor has also presented it to Enterprise Place, which is backed by Sunderland University and helps people launch their own business, but now he needs the funds to make it a reality.

Connor, who attended Harton Academy and South Tyneside College, said: “Art has always been my passion and I think South Shields really had a big part to play in the development of that passion, including the North East in general.

“With the help of my home town, I think this book can really be a big deal in both the art world and the literary world.

“All of my artwork is hand painted using mostly water colour but also acrylic and oil paint.

“I want to make a real go of this.

“The plot of Breed spans three to four books, but the first will set the tone for the rest.”

Connor’s funding page and more details can be found via https://www.gofundme.com/23Breed.