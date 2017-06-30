South Shields’ bowlers help boost funds of Alzheimer’s charity

A charity which supports people with Alzheimer’s were bowled over when they received a surprise boost to their funds.

The South Tyneside branch of the Alzheimer’s Society were handed a cheque for £200 to help to continue their work supporting those diagnosed with the brain disease and their families.

The donation was a surprise gesture made by the West Park Bowling Club, South Shields.

June Coser, one of four people who help to raise funds for the charity said: “Alzheimer’s and dementia is becoming more and more prevalent, but like all charities fundraising to help us to keep the support going is becoming increasingly harder, so when we receive donations like this we are so grateful.

“We can’t thank them enough as it will go some way in helping to keep our support groups going.”

One of the sessions run by the Alzheimer’s Society is Singing for the Brain. The session uses music to stimulate those diagnosed with the condition.

Mrs Coser added: “Alzheimer’s affects people in different ways, some people stop communicating and talking, but when you play music they remember, you can see a huge change in them and it’s lovely to see.”

Mrs Coser is one of four ladies who help raise funds for the South Tyneside branch of the Alzheimer’s Society.

The others are Vera Jobson, Jean Browne and Sarah Ashton.

Mrs Coser said: “We are only a small group of fundraisers. If anyone is able to help us, we would love to hear from them.”

The branch, based at 2 Station Approach, South Shields can be contacted on 427 5443.