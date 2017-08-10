South Shields bride taken back in time for Neighbours-themed wedding

A bride from South Shields took a step back in time when she said ‘I do’ to her Aussie fiancee.

Rachel Topping took the brave decision to place wedding plans into the hands of husband-to-be Adam Taylor.

A couple from South Shields star in reality TV show Don't Tell The Bride airing on August 9.

The couple featured on last night’s TV reality show, Don’t Tell The Bride, on E4.

But while Rachel was kept in the dark, Adam was busy recreating one of soapland’s most famous weddings - the wedding of Scott and Charlene on Neighbours.

The 33-year-old even went as far as having extensions added to his hair in order to create a mullet.

The wedding took place at St Simon’s Church, Simonside, while the reception was held at South Shields Football Club.

Rachel, 29, said: “Today has been up and down. It’s been beautiful. I didn’t think I’d ever get a church wedding. But now I see the theme that he has done and how it all blends in, I’m so happy.

“I honestly think Adam knows me a little bit better than I thought he did.”

Adam added: “Seeing Rachel has made it all perfect for me. I don’t really care about anything any more, I’ve got her back, so that’s all good for me.”

The couple were one of a number taking part in the show where grooms were given three weeks and £14,000 to plan their wedding.