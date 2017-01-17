South Shields business helps Salvation Army

A charity helping the homeless and those in need were given a bumper hamper of food – thanks to a South Tyneside businessman.

Mobile Car Spa owner Jamie Cullen and his team made it their mission to collect as many non-perishable food items as possible for the Salvation Army.

The goods – a staggering 323 items – were handed over in time to be handed out ahead of Christmas.

Mr Cullen, whose business is based in South Shields, said: “I had been chatting with friends and decided a food bank collection would be a great way to make a small difference.

“I spoke with my team and asked them to see if they could get a tin of food or something from their customers, family and friends.

“I expected about 30-40 items at the most, but we managed to collect 323 items.

“We are so grateful to everyone who helped us to achieve this amazing goal.”