South Shields cafe backs St Clare’s Hospice

Customers at a South Tyneside cafe have helped boost the funds of a cancer charity.

EJ’s Cafe in the Denmark Centre, South Shields, hosted a week-long jolly jumper event in aid of St Clare’s Hospice.

The charity was chosen by cook Kerry McGow who lost her mum Christine Eaves to lung cancer at the age of just 36.

Mrs McGow said: “St Clare’s Hospice is a charity which is close to my heart after losing my mum and I’ve also had friends who have been touched by cancer.

“Our customers have been great.”