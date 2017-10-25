South Shields’ ‘Captain Jack’ launches scary new book in time for Halloween

An author from South Tyneside is set to be launching his spooky new book this weekend - just in time for Halloween celebrations.

Colin Fortune, who is well known to the borough for his Captain Jack Sparrow lookalike role, penned his first book - Attack of the Drop Bears - while travelling across Australia.

The Word

Mr Fortune, from South Shields, was a plasterer before giving his job of 30 years up to launch Authentic Captain Jack Entertainment.

He made the career move after dressing up for his daughters birthday party and getting a positive response.

Attack of the Drop Bears is his first book.

The story - based on his Australian journey - centres on a very odd tour and features graphic yet humorous descriptions of animal attacks.

The book has been likened to a grown-up version of the Gruffalo and is set in Queensland’s Daintree Rainforest.

Mr Fortune will be signing copies of ‘Attack of the Drop Bears’ at The Word, in South Shields Market Place, on Saturday.

The signing session will run from 1pm to 3.45pm.

Tania Robinson, head of marketing and culture at The Word, says she is looking forward to meeting him.

She said: “We are always delighted to invite local authors in to The Word.

“We are thrilled that Colin has chosen us as the venue to launch his book,”

She added: “It may not be a book for the faint-hearted, but it is also a fun little tale and I think people will enjoy it.

“It has a bit of a scary theme, which is very well timed ahead of Halloween.

“We hope people will come out and support a local writer.”

For more information, call 0191 427 1818 email enquiries@theworduk.org or visit www.theworduk.org.