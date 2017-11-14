South Shields care home remembers fallen heroes with their own service

Residents at a South Tyneside care home fell silent to pay their respects to the borough’s fallen heroes – at their own special service.

Staff at Harton Grange Care Home, in Boldon Lane, South Shields, hosted their own tribute to those who lost their lives in battles over the years.

The service was organised to enable those living at the home the chance to pay their own respects.

In the run-up to the Remembrance Day service, residents were also invited to knit or crotchet poppies, which were placed on a memorial tree.

Head chef at the home Joy Whitlock said: “It’s something we have never done before but the residents loved it.

“It was such a moving service. It was quite a cold day but the residents who were able to come out, did so.

“They were talking about their own memories and of their relatives who had served during the war, and the relatives who had died in the war. Not all the residents can get out, so we took the wreath we had to show them. This was a way in which everyone felt they could be part of the Remembrance Day service.”

She added: “We will be collecting the poppies from the tree and saving them for next year as this is definitely something we will be doing again.”

In the weeks leading up to the event, a collection was also carried out at the home for the Royal British Legion –the charity supporting the armed forces.

lMeanwhile, at services held across South Tyneside, thousands of people of all generations marched to the various war memorials in the borough.

Some of the pictures readers took to capture the scenes are featured, right.

