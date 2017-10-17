South Shields charity champ makes it to the regional finals of a national pride award

The man behind a dog walk which attracts thousands of owners and their canines to South Tyneside has been nomintad for a Pride of Britain Award.

Founder of the Great North Dog Walk, Tony Carlisle, has made it to the regional finals of the national awards.

The former school teacher has been nominated in the Fundraiser Award category for the Tyne Tees region.

If successful, he will then go on to to the national ceremony in London.

Mr Carlisle, from South Shields, started the Great North Dog Walk in 1990, with just 13 dogs involved.

However, now the event can attract anywhere in the region of 25,000 plus during the day.

The 60-year-old has helped to raise millions of pounds for animal charities mainly through the event he founded.

Mr Carlisle said: “I am so proud yet humbled to have been nominated. At the Best of South Tyneside Awards held last month I finished as runner-up to Jim Purcell aka “Jarra Jim” in the Lifetime Contribution Award.- a most worthy winner. To be a Finalist in the regional Pride of Britain Awards is just unbelievable.

“My Great North Dog Walk is getting bigger and better every year. I accepted the nomination on behalf of all the members of South Tyneside Council, family, friends, ex-pupils, neighbours, companies, businesses and sponsors and my family who have supported me throughout my 28 years of staging the GNDWalk, coupled with my 42 years of raising funds for charitable causes.”

Mr Carlisle will be notified on Friday whether he has made it through to national finals which will be televised.