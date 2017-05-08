South Shields charity get £500 supermarket boost

A community fundraising group launched by a mother and daughter to help good causes and people in South Tyneside has received a boost from a spermarket giant.

Helen Harber, manager at the Tesco South Shields store, visited the Community Corner organisation at their newly opened shop on Boldon Lane, South Shields, to hand over a cheque for £500.

Mother and daughter Lynne Davis and Cheryl McDonald formed the non-profit organisation three years ago in response to a lack of funding to help the local community.

The organisation accepts any items which are in a sellable condition - including toys, clothes and baby items - and donate the case to local organisations and individuals.

The pair run two shops - in Edinburgh Road, Jarrow, and Boldon Lane, South Shields - and also sell goods trough Facebook.

To date they have raised more than £150,000 for good causes.

Lynne and Cheryl won The Best of South Tyneside Awards 2015 and also reached the final eight out of 20,000 in the National Diversity Awards in 2016.

Helen Harber, manager at the Tesco South Shields store, said: “Whilst we are dedicatedand focused on serving our customers and enhancing their shopping experience in our South Shields store, we are also keen to engage with and help to support our local community.

“Lynne and Cheryl do a fantastic job and we are delighted to be able to help them in this way.”

Lynne said: “We started Community Corner as we felt there were lots of places and people in South Tyneside who were in desperate need of support and funding.

“We wanted to help a large range of people from schools, nurseries and playgroups to groups and people who really deserved something special. We are so grateful to Tesco forsupporting us and our work to help the local community.”

For further information on Community Corner go to the Community Corner Facebook group is www.facebook.com/groups/communitycorner14