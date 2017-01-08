South Shields charity raiders branded ‘low life scum’

Raiders who targeted a cancer charity in South Shields have been branded “scum” by Gazette readers.

Would-be burglars have struck twice in less than a month at the Cancer Connection’s headquarters in Harton Lane South Shields.

Whoever did this should hang their head in shame. Louise Houlsby

Police are investigating both incidents, which the charity – which counts Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall and Paralympic swimming champion Josef Craig among its patrons – believes has cost it at least £500.

Deborah Roberts, the manager and co-founder of Cancer Connections, said: “The alarm system appears to have deterred them. The incidents have cost us about £500 overall. That might not sound like a great deal, but when you think about what that could do for cancer patients, it’s sickening.”

In the latest incident, in the early hours of Friday morning, the front door of the property was damaged.

The earlier attempted break-in took place between Friday, December 16 and Monday, December 19.

Gazette readers have taken to our Facebook page to hit out at the raiders.

Allison Page wrote: “Scum. Such a good charity doing good things for people who need them.”

Diane Richardson added: “They should be ashamed of themselves. Scum.”

Louise Houlsby said: “There is some disgusting human beings in this world. I was diagnosed with breast cancer in March and a few days later was on the doorstep of Cancer Connections in floods of tears.

“The brilliant staff took me in and helped me get through the treatment.

“Whoever did this should hang their head in shame.”

Shirley Slater wrote “I’m so sorry to hear Cancer Connections is starting the New Year like this. I hope they find these low lives.”

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “Police are carrying out inquiries after a burglary at Cancer Connections, in Harton Lane, South Shields.

“Anyone with information should ring Northumbria Police on 101, quoting reference 223 050117, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”