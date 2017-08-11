South Shields community centre opens own cafe to boost income

Home-cooked food is now on the menu at a community centre in South Tyneside - as it looks to boost visitor numbers and revenue.

The new-look cafe at Ocean Road Community Centre, in Ocean Road, South Shields, is one of a number of changes that have been made since it became a charitable venture earlier this year.

Everyone has been positive about the changes. Liz Stephenson

Centre manager Liz Stephenson said: “Since we became a charitable incorporated organisation we have been looking at ways in which we can improve the centre for our service users.

“We have also had to look at how we can generate our own income and make it self-sufficient.

“Everything seems to be going really well and introducing the new cafe with low-cost home cooked foods is one of the ways we are looking at improving the centre.”

The new-look cafe ,called Ocean Road Coffee Bar, is run by two cooks who have been employed by the centre to develop the cafe area and to provide a range of home-cooked dishes.

The cafe will be open from 9am until 11am for breakfasts and from 11am until 1.30pm for meals.

The cafe will remain open until 6pm serving drinks.

Liz added: “It’s ideal for the community to come in and sit and enjoy a meal or a snack with friends.

“Or following one of the many sessions we have at the centre.

“Everyone has been positive about the changes we’ve made and are supportive. We have even increased the number of groups which use the centre.

“We are always looking for new ways to improve and develop the centre.”

To contact the centre call 423 0787.