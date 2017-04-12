South Shields community centre welcomes office equipment donation

A South Shields community group has been given a helping hand with a donation of office equipment.

Asda Boldon and South Shields stores stepped in to help the Charles Young Centre, in South Shields, to give a much needed boost to its stationery supply.

The Charles Young Centre offers a wide range of activities and facilities to the local community, with its main function being to provide a daily three course meal and light entertainment for the elderly and handicapped.

Secretary of the centre, Elsa Larsen, said: “The generous donation from Asda Boldon and South Shields has really helped with the vital day-to-day activities that are involved in running the centre.

“The team does such a fantastic job helping the local community, and the stationery that has been provided will make their job that little bit easier.”

Tracey Tough, community colleague at the Asda Boldon store, said: “The Charles Young Centre does such a great job of engaging and supporting the local community. We, of course, wanted to get involved and donate the stationery as a thank you for all their hard work.”

The donation included a laminator, pens, pencil, files and notebooks.