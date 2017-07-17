South Shields concert bosses hope crowds will be Taken with latest addition

Boyband Taken will be hoping to hit the right note with concertgoers this weekend.

The Irish trio, who have just completed a tour of the UK supporting The Vamps, have been announced as a late addition to the third show in this year’s South Tyneside Festival Sunday Concert series.

They will join a line-up of X Factor favourites Louisa Johnson, 2016 winner Matt Terry, Jedward, 5 After Midnight along with Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Jamie Lee Harrison from Newcastle on the Bents Park stage this Sunday, July 23.

The band – Richie Power, Ste Barron and Eoghan MacMahon – formed in 2014 and have recently sold out headline shows in Dublin and London.

Their music is described as a mix of classic pop with catchy melodies and heartfelt lyrics, with a combination of high-tempo tracks and classic ballads.

They have spent most of the last year touring the UK and Europe, opening for acts such as Union J, Jack & Jack, Kian and JC, The Janoskians and most recently, The Vamps.

"We are very excited to be added to the programme for this concert at the South Tyneside Festival," they said.

"We have had a massive year so far, but this event will be one of our biggest yet.

"It is fantastic to be able to share the same stage as artists like Louisa Johnson and Matt Terry, and we can’t wait to perform in front of the crowds in South Shields. We recently visited the North East with The Vamps on tour and loved it, so we are looking forward to coming back at the weekend."

Coun Alan Kerr, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council, with responsibility for Culture and Leisure, said: “Just when we thought we had created our biggest line up yet, we have now gone and added another up and coming band to the third show in this year’s Sunday Concerts series.

"Taken will join us fresh from their tour with The Vamps and will be bringing their exciting new sound to Bents Park. We’re sure they are on the brink of big things, and it will be the chance for local audiences to see them before they become big stars."

Entry on Sunday is free but is strictly on a first come first served basis. The gates will open at approximately 12.30pm. For more information visit the website: www.southtynesidefestival.co.uk