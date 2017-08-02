South Shields crash diver hid from police in bin

A disqualified driver who fled the scene of a crash was found hiding in a wheelie bin.

Jordon Carruthers, 27, was driving a Volvo in Hobart Road, South Shields, when he collided with a Skoda Octavia, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

Glenda Black, prosecuting, said the accident happened at about 5am,

She said: “A witness took a partial registration and a police patrol saw the Volvo being driven a short time later in John Reid Road.

“The driver stopped the car, and fled the scene on foot. He was found hiding in a nearby bin.”

Ms Beck told court Carruthers smelled strongly of alcohol, but refused to take part in the breath test procedure.

She added: “The Skoda involved in the original collision suffered substantial damage to the driver’s side.”

Carruthers, of Wellington Drive, South Shields, admitted driving while disqualified, failing to provide a specimen, driving without insurance, and leaving the scene of an accident, all on May 31.

The court heard he has 23 previous convictions.

Val Bell, defending, said: “Mr Carruthers is suffering from anxiety and depression following the death of his father in a tragic accident at sea last summer. Unfortunately, he relapsed back into drug use.

“No injury was caused by this stupid piece of driving.

“While Mr Carruthers did refuse to cooperate with the breath test procedure, he has now seen sense and pleaded guilty to all matters.”

Carruthers was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, including 25 days of rehabilitation activity.

He was disqualified from driving for 16 months, and ordered to pay £615 in fines and costs.