South Shields cyclists ride out for cancer charity

Pedal power has helped boost the funds of a cancer charity after a team of riders pushed their cycling skills to the max.

A total of 24 cyclists braved strong winds to take part in a bike challenge in aid of Cancer Research UK.

The event was organised by fundraising team the Lavender Lasses, and saw riders complete a total of 56 miles.

The route took them from South Shields to Consett, through the Derwent Valley and via the MetroCentre before they made their final stop at Gateshead Quays.

They before heading to home where a welcome party was waiting for them at the Alum House pub.

It is thought around £2.000 has been raised in sponsorship with donations collected on the day from the pub.

Cancer Research UK fundraising manager Carolyn Reynolds said: “We can’t thank the Lavender Lasses and their amazing cyclists enough for braving the wind and weather to raise funds to help us to beat cancer sooner right here in the North East – they’re an incredible bunch.”

The event was made possible with the support of Adrian who drove the camper van, providing refreshments for the riders, Hilary Jago and Janet Bruce who were part of the support team, Alex Watson who sorted out the welcome home, Jo and Paul Dix who took photos and Leanne and staff at The Alum.

Lavender Lass Susan O’Brien took part in the ride itself along with 23 others who were keen to show their support to the charity.

Hilary Jago said: “The weather wasn’t too kind with damp conditions for the first half and strong wind on the last leg, but all 24 cyclists made it back safe and sound, if a little tired.

“A huge thank you to all involved.”