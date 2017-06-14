South Shields dad’s car will lead funeral procession

The community is rallying to support a South Tyneside family who have been left devastated by the death of devoted dad in a road crash.

Lee Gibson was well-known for his love of cars and talents as a mechanic - running his own business, LG MOT in Boldon.

The 30-year-old was killed when he came off his motorbike as he was travelling along the A66 in Cumbria, with friends, on his way to the Isle of Man TT Race on June 6.

The father-of-one - described by his family as the “life and soul of the party” - suffered multiple injuries and died at the scene.

Now, businesses are coming together to raise cash to help them give the “popular businessman” the send-off they say he deserves and provide some financial support to his young family.

His heartbroken mum Pamela Farnham said: “Lee was known to so many people. He has had the same group of friends from when he was at school and they have been round to see us.

Lee has left us with some really good memories. Pamela Farnham

“I thought I knew everything about what he got up to but they have been telling me more things. He has left us with some really good memories.”

Friends have also travelled to the spot where Lee lost his life to place floral tributes in his memory.

Lee, of Ullwater Avenue, Jarrow, is suirvived by his partner Elaine Rea and their two-year-old son Smith.

Mrs Farnham added: “He was just so well-known and people respected him as they knew they could trust him. There have been a lot of people doing fundraising events.”

Businesses getting behind the family include Tinted Vision who will be doing work for a day with proceeds going to Lee’s family; Glamazon which will be holding a prosecco day; Beauty Shed is hosting a collection tin; Cappelli is doing a raffle.

The Lakeside pub has also donated the venue for his funeral.

As well as thanking family and friends for their support since the tragedy, his family wished to thank the staff at the garage Lee owned for continuing to keep the place open following his death.

A funeral will be held for Lee at South Shields Crematorium on June 21 at 11.15am.

The procession will be led by a Subaru Impreza, built by Lee from scratch and featured in Total Impreza magazine.

The family have requested donations in lieu of flowers to be made to the Great North Air Ambulance.

A go fund me page has been set up by Andrew Laidler.

Anyone wishing to make a donation visit www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-lee-gipa-gibson